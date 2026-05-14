MNR Warns Of Elevated Water Levels On Indian River Between Lake Rosseau Muskoka Including Areas Upstream And Downstream Of Port Carling Boat Locks

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising
area residents and visitors that:
• Flood Warning is in effect for the French River and Pickerel River
• Flood Watch is in effect for the Severn River, including Sparrow Lake
• Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect for the remainder of the
MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound District. Conditions of note include:
Elevated water levels and flows on the Indian River between Lake Rosseau and
Lake Muskoka including areas upstream and downstream of the Port Carling
boat locks.
These messages will remain in effect until Friday May 22, 2026 at 11:59pm
This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound
District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of
Haliburton.
Residents, visitors, and boaters are advised to use extreme caution near dams, as recent
high-water levels may have affected safety booms, signage, barriers, and other safety
features.
Residents and visitors should anticipate lake and river water levels to continue to decrease
in many areas, with some locations beginning to stabilize.
Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should
continue to take necessary action to protect or secure any vulnerable property in proximity
to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.
Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees.
MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as
many may have been damaged by seasonal conditions, including washouts. These roads
may be impassable.
Slippery stream banks and fast-flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around
all water bodies. Residents and visitors are reminded to keep a close watch on weather
conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast-moving rivers
and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.
Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 13°C to 26°C and overnight lows
between 6°C and 17°C with up to 12 mm of rainfall.
Some areas remain vulnerable to additional impacts should significant rainfall occur.
Description of Current Conditions
It is anticipated that water levels on the Severn River, French River, and portions of the
Pickerel River will remain elevated. In some locations, levels are comparable to those
observed in 2019 and may result in localized effects.
Flows on the Indian River between Lake Rosseau and Lake Muskoka are expected to
decrease over the next week.
Water levels and river flows in many locations are continuing to trend toward more normal
conditions, though some areas remain elevated.