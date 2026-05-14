MNR Warns Of Elevated Water Levels On Indian River Between Lake Rosseau Muskoka Including Areas Upstream And Downstream Of Port Carling Boat Locks

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising

area residents and visitors that:

• Flood Warning is in effect for the French River and Pickerel River

• Flood Watch is in effect for the Severn River, including Sparrow Lake

• Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect for the remainder of the

MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound District. Conditions of note include:

Elevated water levels and flows on the Indian River between Lake Rosseau and

Lake Muskoka including areas upstream and downstream of the Port Carling

boat locks.

These messages will remain in effect until Friday May 22, 2026 at 11:59pm

This message applies district‑wide across the MNR Bracebridge–Minden–Parry Sound

District, including portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of

Haliburton.

Residents, visitors, and boaters are advised to use extreme caution near dams, as recent

high-water levels may have affected safety booms, signage, barriers, and other safety

features.

Residents and visitors should anticipate lake and river water levels to continue to decrease

in many areas, with some locations beginning to stabilize.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should

continue to take necessary action to protect or secure any vulnerable property in proximity

to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities, as

many may have been damaged by seasonal conditions, including washouts. These roads

may be impassable.

Slippery stream banks and fast-flowing, cold water will create hazardous conditions around

all water bodies. Residents and visitors are reminded to keep a close watch on weather

conditions, regularly check for updated messages, exercise caution near fast-moving rivers

and streams and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

The 7-day weather forecast is predicting daytime highs of 13°C to 26°C and overnight lows

between 6°C and 17°C with up to 12 mm of rainfall.

Some areas remain vulnerable to additional impacts should significant rainfall occur.

Description of Current Conditions

It is anticipated that water levels on the Severn River, French River, and portions of the

Pickerel River will remain elevated. In some locations, levels are comparable to those

observed in 2019 and may result in localized effects.

Flows on the Indian River between Lake Rosseau and Lake Muskoka are expected to

decrease over the next week.

Water levels and river flows in many locations are continuing to trend toward more normal

conditions, though some areas remain elevated.