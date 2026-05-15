Bracebridge OPP Charge Two People On Thursday With Impaired

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two more drivers with impaired driving on Thursday during Canada Road Safety Week.

On Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 12:00 p.m., members of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) were on Depot Drive in Bracebridge conducting an unrelated investigation and observed a vehicle pass their location in a concerning manner. Officers located the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and subsequently arrested and charged 29-year-old Evan Di Domenico of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Fail to slow down and proceed with caution for emergency vehicle or tow truck.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on June 30, 2026 to answer to his charges.

Later the same day, on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 4:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers along with members of the Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team responded to a single-vehicle collision, called in by a member of the public, that occurred on Raymond Road near Beatrice Town Line in Muskoka Lakes Township. The driver had fled the scene and police identified that there were concerns for the drivers wellbeing. At 7:20 p.m., with the assistance of the OPP K9 Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), officers located the individual and placed him under arrest. Police have charged 31-year-old Jacob Harding of Muskoka lakes Township, ON with Impaired Operation, Over 80, Driving while under suspension and Failing to remain (at collision).

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on June 30, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.