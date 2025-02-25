Muskoka Beechgrove Public School Spread Kindness In The Community

Article / Photo VIA: TLDSB

Muskoka Beechgrove Public School (MBPS) students and staff recently visited local senior homes in Gravenhurst to hand-deliver a Valentine’s Day surprise!

The school-wide initiative invited all students, staff, and families to make Valentine’s Day-themed cards. Then, on February 14, students visited three local retirement homes, The Manor at Gravenhurst Retirement Residence, Granite Ridge Retirement Residence, and the Muskoka Shores Care Community, to deliver the cards and an individually wrapped cookie to each resident thanks to Boston Pizza Gravenhurst for the donated cookies.

In total, 380 cards were delivered to seniors!

“The school has always had a partnership with The Manor, where students and staff make special things for the residents on occasions/holidays. We always make Valentine’s cards, and then thought maybe we could go bigger and have cards sent to all seniors in Gravenhurst,” explained MBPS administrative assistant, Katrina MacDonald. “My overall goal is to create community relationships with our senior homes, and hopefully put a smile on their face. Our focus has been kindness and this is a perfect way for students and staff to help spread kindness in the community.”