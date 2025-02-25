An Unforgettable Evening Honouring: John Prine At The Orillia Opera House

The Orillia Opera House proudly presents In Spite of Ourselves – An Evening of John Prine with Johnny Max on March 20 at 7:30 PM. This special tribute event celebrates the music and legacy of one of the most influential songwriters of our time—John Prine.

A four-time Grammy Award winner and Lifetime Achievement recipient, John Prine is revered for his unique blend of country, folk, and contemporary music, essentially shaping the Americana and Roots genres. Known for his witty, heartfelt, and socially insightful songwriting, Prine’s work continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

In Spite of Ourselves brings together an outstanding lineup of Canadian talent to share their admiration for Prine’s music. The evening features two-time Juno Award nominee Johnny Max, alongside acclaimed artists Kirsten Jones, Bill Craig (The Irish Rovers), and Blair Packham (The Jitters). Together, they will perform and reflect on their favourite John Prine songs, offering audiences an evening of laughter, nostalgia, and musical excellence.

“Folk music has always been an integral part of Orillia’s cultural heritage,” says Emily Martin, Theatre Manager at the Orillia Opera House. “John Prine’s music speaks to the heart of that tradition—his storytelling, humour, and deep emotional resonance are exactly what make folk music so powerful. We are thrilled to bring this tribute to our stage and honour his incredible legacy.”

This is a must-see event for John Prine fans and music lovers alike. Tickets are available for $39.50 per seat. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more by contacting the Box Office.

Don’t miss this extraordinary celebration of a musical legend!

Tickets can be purchased online at orilliaoperahouse.ca or through the Box Office by calling 705-326-8011.