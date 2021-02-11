Today Is 211 Day Across North America

February 11 is 211 Day across North America, where we collectively raise awareness of the valuable services offered by 211. In an effort to educate our communities about the services provided by 211, the Ontario Provincial Police detachments within Simcoe County, the Barrie Police Service, the South Simcoe Police Service, the County of Simcoe, and the Simcoe County Paramedic Services have collaborated to launch a 211 awareness campaign.

Did you know?

211 is a free, confidential, 24 hour a day, 7 day a week helpline

211 connects people to local food programs, income and housing assistance, home support services, mental health services, substance use support, and so much more

211 offers service in over 150 languages

211 navigators can help you navigate the various COVID-19 relief programs

Across Ontario, 211 is available by phone (dial 2-1-1) or by visiting 211.ca, with a live chat option also available. Texting will be available in the coming weeks.

We understand that during the pandemic people are struggling, and community partners are teaming up to ensure our residents know they are not alone. Help starts now at 211.

The #HelpStartsNow campaign will feature community champions, local police services, students, paramedics, and many more as we work together to deliver important information about this invaluable, free service. Public safety partners in collaboration with 211, are joining together in a social media campaign to bring awareness to the free support and navigation 211 provides on needs related to employment, housing, food security, mental health and addictions and so much more. As always, 911 is for emergencies.