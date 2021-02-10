Female Taken To Bracebridge Hospital After Falling Through The Ice On A Hike

More to this story we first told you about.

On February 10, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded quickly to a person through the ice near Campbell’s Road and Gravenhurst Parkway in Bracebridge.

A Keswick woman indicated that she was out for a hike on Paul’s Lake when she fell through the ice. The woman was stuck in mud, in knee deep water for over 30 minutes and called for help.

Bracebridge OPP patrol members attended and requested additional assistance from the OPP Aviation Search and Rescue, The Snowmobile, All Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement Team, The Emergency Response Team, The Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire Department.

The 33-year old female was safely extracted from the ice by the OPP helicopter and flown to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital where she is currently being treated for potential life threatening injuries.

Two officers received medical attention as a result of the rescue.

Stay off the ice.