On Wednesday February 10, 2021 just after 1 a.m., Georgian Bay Fire and Rescue received a call from a monitoring agency for a fire at a business on Honey Harbour Road.

Crews from station one and two responded with 15 firefighters and four trucks.

When crews arrived, there was flames and smoke showing from the south side of the building. The crews where able to do a fast knock down and stop the fire from progressing and causing more damage.

Fire Chief Chad Dowell said at the time of the call they had to deal with heavy snow conditions.

“I am very proud of my firefighters for their quick response and reaction to the fire which helped save property from fire damage” said Deputy Fire Chief Chad Dowell

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is not suspicious. There were no injuries to report.

