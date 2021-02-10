Crews Battle Early Morning Boathouse Fire For Five Hours

On Wednesday February 10, 2021 at 12:43 a.m., the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a boathouse fire at 1900 Mortimers Point Road.

When crews arrived, they found the driveway was impassable and that they needed to reduce the number of vehicles necessary to fight the fire.

As with the previous fire on Sunday, crews had a heavily snow covered lane with limited areas for large fire vehicles. Two fire apparatus become stuck and after the fire had to be winched out of the lane.

Fire Chief Ryan Murrell says he is happy to report that fire crews were able to place lines between the threatened cottage next door and were able to save it.

At the height of the fire, 24 personnel from three stations fought the fire for five hours and had to attend again on Wednesday afternoon for hot spots and heavy smoke.

“We need to remind people to clean their driveway access lanes and keep areas open for our personnel to access the water. Having a clean and clearly legible address sign is also helpful for us to find the address” says Fire Chief Ryan Murrell.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The boathouse and two boats were destroyed in the fire and there were no injuries reported.