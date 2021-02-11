ATV Stolen From A Home On Highway 12

The Orillia OPP is seeking the assistance of the public for information regarding the theft of an ATV in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On January 26, 2021, sometime overnight, a 2008 black Suzuki LTX ATV, with a snowplow attached, was stolen from a home on Highway 12, Oro-Medonte.

The machine was parked outdoors on the property but was not visible from the road. The owner saw it last at approximately 10:30 p.m. and then discovered it missing at 11:30 a.m. the next morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.