4 Days ONLY – Thursday February 11th to Sunday February 14th!

HUGE SAVINGS on Top Brand Name Appliances, Furniture, Mattresses and Big Screen TV’s at Canada’s Guaranteed Lowest Prices!

PLUS – Additional Coupon Savings on many items!

Check out the website – www.thebrick.com

Call to order – (705) 990.0723

Don’t miss this HUGE SAVINGS Event!

The Brick – Huntsville Place Mall at 70 King William St