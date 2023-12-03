TLDSB Recognized At The 2023 BRAVO Awards

Photo / Articles By: TLDSB

At the November 28, Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Public Meeting of the Board, three individuals were recognized for their recent accomplishment of receiving a 2023 BRAVO! Award from the Canadian Association of Communicators in Education (CACE).

CACE is a national association of professionals committed to encouraging and enhancing excellence in communications in education. The BRAVO! Awards are the only Canada-wide awards specifically designed to recognize achievements in school board communications, honouring the exemplary work in all aspects of school public relations, communications, marketing, and engagement each year.

For 2023, TLDSB is proud to share that we are recipients of an Award of Distinction in the Communications Project category for the redevelopment of the 41 elementary school websites that were launched last school year. The project was executed by communications manager, Carolynne Bull, communications officer, Sinead Fegan, and e-learning design technician, Bryce Huskilson.

On October 29, TLDSB was presented the award at the CACE 2023 BRAVO! Awards Gala.