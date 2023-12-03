Golf Canada To Conduct NCAA DI Men’s Tournament In Muskoka Next September

By: SCOREGolf

An NCAA Division I golf tournament will take place in Canada for the first time next September 15-17 when then Canadian Collegiate Invitational occurs at Öviinbyrd Golf Club in Ontario’s Muskoka region.

Conducted by Golf Canada and co-hosted by Kent State University and Penn State University, the two-day, 54-hole tournament will also include the University of Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Washington State and the University of Missouri. The winner of next year’s Canadian University/College Championship will also be invited while the individual champion at Öviinbyrd will receive an exemption into the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

The co-hosting schools make sense for a tournament played in Ontario given the head coaches of both Kent State (Jon Mills) and Penn State (Mark Leon) hail from that province. The other schools competing were invited based on having Canadian players on their rosters or having a history of recruiting in Canada.

Golf Canada will conduct its selection camp for the 2025 Team Canada – Next Gen boys squad at Öviinbyrd concurrently with the Canadian Collegiate Invitational.

In its press release, Golf Canada officials stated consideration for an NCAA DI women’s tournament in Canada is ongoing.

