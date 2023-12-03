Automotive Revolution At The 2024 Canadian International AutoShow

After the highly-successful return of the Canadian International AutoShow in 2023, the AutoShow has reinforced its stature as Canada’s premier automotive experience. With the 50th anniversary AutoShow in February of 2023 seeing the third-highest attendance in the history of Canada’s largest automotive expo, auto manufacturers took note of the enthusiasm and demand for live, in-person experiences, leading seven more brands to take an active participation in 2024’s event — alongside all the returning brands that exhibited in 2023. “The Canadian International AutoShow is the place for consumers to get informed, educated and excited about all that is new and electrifying in the automotive world,” says Jason Campbell, General Manager of the AutoShow. “Our attendees thoroughly enjoyed the increased focus on interactive exhibits and hands-on experiences at the 2023 AutoShow, so we are continuing to push the experiential component of the show even more in 2024, and opening up an entire new floor of exhibit space and added feature content to further enhance the experience.” Set to take place February 16th to 25th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, tickets for the 2024 AutoShow — Canada’s largest automotive expo and consumer show — are now on sale. Presented by the Toronto Star, the AutoShow offers Canada’s largest display of new vehicles, concept cars and innovative automotive technologies, with a spotlight on the newest developments and a showcase of the way mobility is evolving. The 2024 AutoShow will bring back many fan-favorites to the North and South Buildings of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and continue its efforts to bring consumers closer to the electrification of the automobile. Just a few of the features that consumers can look forward to include: EV Test Track — With a host of innovations and fresh new experiences for potential car buyers, the Canadian International AutoShow is putting car buyers behind the wheel. Canada’s largest indoor EV Test Track offers attendees first-hand experience driving electric vehicles with an expanded number of EVs for consumers to sample. An outdoor EV test drive option is also slated to return to the AutoShow for the first time since 2020, expected to double the opportunities for consumers to get behind the wheel of a new EV.

— With a host of innovations and fresh new experiences for potential car buyers, the Canadian International AutoShow is putting car buyers behind the wheel. Canada's largest indoor EV Test Track offers attendees first-hand experience driving electric vehicles with an expanded number of EVs for consumers to sample. An outdoor EV test drive option is also slated to return to the AutoShow for the first time since 2020, expected to double the opportunities for consumers to get behind the wheel of a new EV. Electric City — Introduced at the 2023 AutoShow, Electric City is the one-stop destination to learn everything about automotive electrification. From brand-new electric vehicles to home charging solutions and answers to any question attendees might have about the future of mobility.

— Introduced at the 2023 AutoShow, Electric City is the one-stop destination to learn everything about automotive electrification. From brand-new electric vehicles to home charging solutions and answers to any question attendees might have about the future of mobility. Cobble Beach Classics — Consistently among the most anticipated AutoShow features. Presented in partnership with Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance, it is a showcase of rare and classic beauties paying homage to some of the most iconic performance vehicles of the last century.

— Consistently among the most anticipated AutoShow features. Presented in partnership with Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance, it is a showcase of rare and classic beauties paying homage to some of the most iconic performance vehicles of the last century. Auto Exotica — The place where automotive dreams happen. The carefully curated selection of luxury, hyper and super cars features some of the most exotic vehicles from around the world centred around Autostrada magazine's curated display of Canada's most discerning automotive collectors.

— The place where automotive dreams happen. The carefully curated selection of luxury, hyper and super cars features some of the most exotic vehicles from around the world centred around Autostrada magazine's curated display of Canada's most discerning automotive collectors. Automotive Journalist Association of Canada's Car of the Year Awards — The AutoShow will also once again become the centre of Canadian automotive journalism when it hosts the annual awards for the top new vehicles in Canada with an expanded roster of awards, and new showcase location.

— The AutoShow will also once again become the centre of Canadian automotive journalism when it hosts the annual awards for the top new vehicles in Canada with an expanded roster of awards, and new showcase location. Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame — A tribute to Indycar will highlight our annual showcase of Canadian and international racing legends who have plied their talents here in a 12-vehicle showcase on the newly reinstated 100 level of the North Building.

— A tribute to Indycar will highlight our annual showcase of Canadian and international racing legends who have plied their talents here in a 12-vehicle showcase on the newly reinstated 100 level of the North Building. Camp Jeep — One of the fan favorites at the 2023 AutoShow returns in 2024 and will once again provide guests a first-hand experience of the Jeep brand's legendary off-road prowess in a 20,000 square foot exhilarating off-road track within the confines of the North Building.

— One of the fan favorites at the 2023 AutoShow returns in 2024 and will once again provide guests a first-hand experience of the Jeep brand’s legendary off-road prowess in a 20,000 square foot exhilarating off-road track within the confines of the North Building. Family Features — Both the LEGO Group and Mattel will return to the 2024 AutoShow with new, family-friendly features for young and old alike. Stay tuned for announcements on their exciting features that will be part of the 2024 AutoShow. More features, specific brand presentations and new additional participating brands will be announced over the coming weeks in the run-up to the Show, all of which can be found at www.autoshow.ca. “Last year we celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Canadian International AutoShow, and now we are looking ahead to the next 50 years,” says David McClean, Director of Marketing at the AutoShow. “A revolution is a dramatic or wide-reaching change in how something works or how people experience it. We are seeing a revolution in the automotive world, and at the centre of it all is the electric vehicle. We are responding to that challenge with more presentations and more content to ensure consumers have all of the information they need in this new reality.” Tickets are available at autoshow.ca. With savings up to 25 per cent off regular rates, the Early Bird ticket discount — tickets starting at $19.50 for adults, $14.50 for seniors, $12.50 for youth (ages 12 to 16), $5.75 for children (ages 7 to 11) or $42 for a family pass of four (two adults and two children between the ages of 7 and 11; children under 6 are free) — is in effect until December 31st, 2023. A special discount will also be offered to the Canadian International AutoShow’s loyal fan base through the current newsletter. Register to receive the newsletter at autoshow.ca/newsletter. The 2024 Canadian International AutoShow will take place February 16th to 25th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Media accreditation to the 2023 AutoShow is now online and can be requested at autoshow.ca/media-registration. For news and updates, check in regularly at autoshow.ca. Stay connected with the Canadian International AutoShow on Instagram @autoshowca, Twitter @autoshowcanada and Facebook /autoshowcanada.