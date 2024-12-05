TLDSB Partners With Georgian College To Host Guidance And Employer Networking Event

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB:

On November 26, Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) partnered with Georgian College to host a Guidance and Employer Networking Event.

The afternoon kicked off with an employer panel discussion facilitated by the college as an opportunity for local employers to share information about their organization, and talk with TLDSB secondary guidance counsellors about employment needs and essential skills they are looking for in students.

The second half of the afternoon saw a hands-on shop experience for guidance counsellors. Attendees created a beautiful wooden tote and custom computer numerical control (CNC) nameplate. They also tried their hand at changing a battery on an electric vehicle using virtual reality technology.

The initiative was funded through the Ministry of Education.