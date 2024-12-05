Orillia Santa Claus Parade A Huge Success

The Orillia Santa Claus Parade, presented by Eagle Landscaping and Norscape Landscape and Pond Depot, illuminated downtown Orillia on Saturday, November 23. Despite the evening being rainy and cool, thousands of spectators lined the streets to witness the parade, which with 100 floats this year lived up to its reputation as one of the largest Santa Claus Parades north of Toronto.

The parade would not have been a success without the hard work of a large group of individuals and organizations who came together to bring some early holiday magic to the community. The event is organized by the Orillia & District Chamber of Commerce (ODCC) is made possible through the support of presenting sponsor Eagle Landscaping and Norscape Landscape and Pond Depot along with a host of local business sponsors and the members of the ODCC.

“A huge thank you goes out to all the participants who began planning their entries months in advance and contributed significant time and expense to ensure a dazzling experience for spectators, and to the volunteers who were integral to making the parade happen” said Allan Lafontaine, Executive Director of the ODCC. “And of course, none of this would be possible without the support of the parade sponsors and our member businesses.

Volunteers, including representatives from Orillia First Aid and Rotary Club of Orillia, helped with marshalling and traffic management at the parade staging area. Staging began in the morning, so volunteers and many participants had to brave the damp weather all day to prepare for the parade’s commencement at 5:00 p.m. Local youth and community members volunteered by carrying banners in the parade, and students from Georgian College’s firefighting program helped ensure spectator safety along the route.

Other key supporters of the parade included Black Barn Golf Carts, who loaned carts for parade marshalling purposes, eCapital who donated use of their parking lot for staging floats, Kiwanis Club of Orillia, who collected donations along the route, Lions Club who provided hot chocolate and sweets for volunteers, and Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC who pulled Santa’s sleigh.

Several organizations deserve a special thanks for the role they played in the parade including Toromont Cat who collected donations for the Sharing Place Food Centre, Laundry Lounge who collected gently used coats as part of their winter coat drive benefitting local residents in need, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers who collected letters for Santa, and the fire and emergency services volunteers.

Each year as part of the parade tradition awards are presented to the most captivating float entries. This year the following organizations were recognized for their efforts:

In the Large Commercial category, Georgian Duct Cleaning and Barrie Harley-Davidson

In the Small Commercial category, McCauley Equipment Sales and The Patti Wagon

In the Youth Groups category, Mariposa Dance Company and 1st Orillia Scout Group

In the Service Clubs, Social Clubs, and Local Organizations category, Mariposa House Hospice

and Kiwanis Club of Orillia

In the Religious Groups category, Cornerstone Baptist Church Orillia and Salvation Army Orillia

In the Walking Groups category, Titanium Arts Lab and Special Olympics Orillia

Click Here to check out the photos.

Cards and Coasters was named Best Overall and ToK Transit received the Santa’s Choice Award. Awards will be presented at the December 9 meeting of Orillia City Council.

The Orillia District Chamber of Commerce is a non- profit association providing a voice for an integrated and prosperous business community. The Chamber’s mandate is advocate on behalf of its members to promote sustainable growth in Orillia and area.