Tickets Now On Sale For Jesus Christ Superstar

The Huntsville Festival (HfA) of the Arts and the Rotary Club of Huntsville are pleased to announce that tickets are on sale for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” running from April 4 to 13, 2025 at the Algonquin Theatre.

Jesus Christ Superstar was the first musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, and has wowed audiences for over 50 years. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.”, and in addition to receiving countless awards and nominations, was made into a feature film in 1973.

Co-Directors Sherisse McGuey (formally Stevens), Kasey Stephan and Louis Tusz have brought together an incredible team of over 60 talented local performers, crew members and musicians. Lead roles in the cast include Ian Paul (Jesus), Serge Charlebois (Judas) and Bridget Lougheed (Mary). Full cast and credits can be found on the HfA website.

This year’s musical is particularly significant as Jesus Christ Superstar was the first musical to be performed at the Algonquin Theatre in 2005 after its opening, and this year’s production will contribute to the planned celebrations for the 20th anniversary of its opening.

“We were absolutely thrilled to present this production.” says Dan Watson, Executive Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts Dan Watson. “There is a long tradition of community musicals presented by the Rotary Club, dating back to the 1950’s led by Jane Hutcheson and Dr. Lynn Sargeant. To present this musical now feels like a celebration not only of the opening of the Algonquin Theatre 20 years ago, but the incredible theatrical history of our town. You don’t want to miss it!”

Advance tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar are now on sale exclusively to HfA Members. The General Public can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, December 11th at 10am through huntsvillefestival.ca or by calling the Algonquin Theatre box office at 705-789-4975.

Ticket prices are $35.00 for adults, $29.75 for members, and $20.00 for youth (18 and under). Special prices (available only by calling the box office) are available for a family of four ($90) and for groups of 10 or more (only $30.00 per ticket).

Prices do not include HST.

Now in its 14th year, this annual spring Musical Production is a collaboration between Huntsville Festival of the Arts and the Rotary Club of Huntsville.

To purchase tickets, visit huntsvillefestival.ca or call 705-789-4975