Almaguin Highlands OPP Charge Male With First Degree Murder In Connection To Homicide

OPP Make Additional Arrest in Homicide Investigation

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an additional arrest in relation to a recent homicide investigation.

On November 21, 2024, police located a deceased person in the area of Kirkpatrick’s Road and Highway 124. The person was later identified as a 34-year-old male from North Bay, and the death was deemed a homicide.

The Almaguin Highlands OPP Crime Unit has continued its investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

On December 1, 2024, one person was arrested and charged with first degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC). The accused remains in custody.

On December 3, 2024, officers made a second arrest in relation to the investigation. Merrick Romere MANGALLON, 28-years-old of Scarborough was arrested and charged with:

First degree murder

Forcible confinement

Kidnapping while using firearm contrary to section 279 (1.1) CC

The accused remains in custody.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.