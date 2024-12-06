Huntsville OPP Take Drugs Off The Streets And Arrest Local Resident

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, The Huntsville OPP working with the Community Street Crime Unit arrested a male party as part of an on-going drug investigation. Various illegal substances were located including suspected cocaine and cannabis.

As a result of this investigation Aloundeth Khamvong, 38 years old of Huntsville has been charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

· Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of distributing

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime

The accused was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge Ontario

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is committed to supporting safe, healthy communities for all Ontarians.