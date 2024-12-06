Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign Raises Money For Child And Youth Mental Health Programs

Smiles were everywhere — on the cookies, and on the faces of customers and volunteers — during the Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign from Nov. 18-24.

A total of 21,488 cookies were sold at outlets in Penetanguishene and Midland, raising a whopping $32,232. The proceeds will be split between Waypoint’s child and youth mental health programs and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“We are incredibly grateful to franchise owner Joanne Smith, operations managers Sid and Tamara Beelan, and all the warm and welcoming Tim Hortons team members,” said Cindy Ball, Waypoint’s Director of Philanthropy.

“Everyone’s support of the Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign will make a difference all year long, providing the right resources at the right time to young people in our communities.”

Based at the Community Health Hub in Midland, the Family, Child and Youth Mental Health Program provides community-based care for the full spectrum of mental health conditions to individuals 17 years of age or younger.

Waypoint was one of more than 400 local charities and community groups that benefited from the second annual Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. In total, $10.7 million was raised across the country, supporting organizations and spreading kindness in countless communities.

Approximately 94 Waypoint employees came out to greet customers and decorate white chocolate sugar cookies with smiley faces of white icing. The enthusiastic response is a testament to their belief in Waypoint’s vision to change lives through the delivery of compassionate care.