Celebrating Bracebridge’s 150-Year Anniversary In 2025

Save the Date!

J.D. Lang Activity Park (Bracebridge Fairgrounds)

June 7 and 8, 2025

Happy anniversary, Bracebridge! Join us for a weekend long event to celebrate Bracebridge’s arts, culture, and history. Enjoy live music, food vendors, games, activities and more. Stay tuned for more information in the new year.

The Bracebridge 150 community celebration is generously supported by the Department of Canadian Heritage, Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor), and the Bracebridge Agricultural Society.

Vendors Wanted

The Town is looking for vendors, exhibitors, and community partners to be a part of the Bracebridge 150 community showcase on June 7 and 8, 2025. Register to participate.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Help support an exciting year in Bracebridge by sponsoring various events and activities throughout the year. Contact the Economic Development team to learn more about the opportunities available, ecdev@bracebridge.ca.

Bracebridge 150 Logo

To mark this significant milestone, a special Bracebridge 150 logo has been developed to serve as a key visual identity for the Town throughout the anniversary year, symbolizing its rich heritage and promising future. The celebratory logo will temporarily replace the regular corporate logo during the anniversary year and features elements that represent Bracebridge’s connection to cottage country, community and the future.

To learn more about the logo and where/how it can be used, visit bracebridge.ca/150logo.

Share Your Stories

Bracebridge is an incredible community with a vibrant past. Share your stories, history, photos and memories with the community. Submissions will be shared throughout the year to help celebrate the anniversary. Learn more and submit your entries at engagebracebridge.ca/bracebridge150.

Bracebridge 150 Advisory Committee

The Bracebridge 150 Advisory Committee was formed to help develop and implement the plan to celebrate the Town’s 150-year anniversary in accordance with the objectives approved by Council. The advisory committee will develop and coordinate activities for all ages to commemorate and celebrate the community’s history, cultural diversity, and extensive arts and recreation opportunities. The committee has been appointed until the fall of 2025.

Quotes

“Next year marks a significant milestone for Bracebridge as we celebrate the town’s 150-year anniversary, our shared history, achievements, and the remarkable community spirit that defines us. I encourage everyone to join in the festivities and help make 2025 a year to remember.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge

“Bracebridge 150 is a unique opportunity to reflect on the town’s journey and to celebrate everything that makes our community so extraordinary. Throughout 2025, join us for a variety of events and initiatives that bring people together and highlight our shared history and community spirit.”

– Brenda Rhodes, Deputy Mayor, Town of Bracebridge and Chair, Bracebridge 150 Advisory Committee