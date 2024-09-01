Tips For Parents And Students To Handle Stress As New School Year Begins

As students and their parents look forward to a new school year, Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care encourages everyone to think about mental health.

Whether you’re going back to the same school, starting a new grade, or heading to college or university, this can be a stressful time. Here are some tips to help with mental health:

Set a routine: Go to bed and wake up at regular times to ensure you get enough rest and can adjust smoothly to school.

Take care of your body: Make sure you sleep enough, drink plenty of water, and eat healthy to support both your mind and body. Build resilience: Learn how to handle stress and solve problems. Find supportive people you can talk to and use structured ways to solve issues.

Reassess your device, gaming and social media habits: While social media can be good to stay connected, it can also be distracting, impact sleep and sometimes harmful and addictive. The beginning of the school year can be a good time to take steps to reduce the harmful impacts of screen use, excessive gaming and social media.

“In general, younger kids need little, if any, access to social media and devices during school hours,” said Dr. Robert Meeder, a pediatrician and Waypoint’s Medical Director of Family, Child and Youth Mental Health. “Older children should prioritize in-person interactions when possible. Many schools will also have new restrictions on device usage in

schools, and it will be important to review these with your children.”

Ask for help: Social support is key. Stay connected with friends, family and community resources for assistance.

Stay active: Regular physical activity can improve your mood and overall well-being. Many sports leagues start up again in the fall, and schools offer a variety of opportunities for sports. Consider trying a new sport this year.

For more mental health information for youths, go to the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub website

(youthhubs.ca/site/north-simcoe-youth-wellness-hub) call the Hub line (705-427-5639), or stop by for walk-in counselling services (287 Bayshore Dr. in Midland). You may also contact your local Family Health Team to inquire about child and youth counselling services available in your area.

Other services for child and youth mental health include:

• Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions — Call 705-645-4426, ext. 6270, or 1-800-461-4236

• Kids Help Phone — Text CONNECT to 686868 or call 1-800-668-6868

• Canadian Mental Health Association — Call 705-728-5044 or 1-888-893-8333

• New Path Youth and Family Services — Call 705-726-7656 or 1866-566-7656, or visit newpath.ca

• Kinark Child and Family Services — Call 1-844-417-1945, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.