Driving Complaints In Balm Beach Lead To Impaired Driving For Tiny Township Resident

A number of driving complaints to the OPP Communication Centre at 9:20 p.m. August 29, 2024 led officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment. to attend the Balm Beach, Tiny Township beach front area to locate a vehicle being operated by a possibly impaired driver.

Attending officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and the driver just north of the beach front and upon speaking with the driver, the officer entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Anna Aggio, 60 years of age of Tiny Township has been charged with the following criminal code driving offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 12, 2024, was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.