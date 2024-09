Members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision on Highway 60 in South Algonquin Township.

On August 31, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded alongside Fire and Rescue and Renfrew County Paramedics to a report of a motorcycle collision on Highway 60.

As a result, a 70-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 60 a since been reopened.