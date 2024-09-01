South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Unveils New And Very First Memorial Bench

The South Muskoka Hospital foundation is pleased to unveil the new and very first memorial bench, placed in memory of the late Beryl Norma Chandler.

Beryl, who lived in Muskoka for most of her life, passed away peacefully in 2023 in her

97th year. Beryl left a significant contribution to the hospital in her Will in order to take care of her community. Close friends of Beryl said she enjoyed sitting outside people watching and taking in the scenery around her.

“A memorial bench seemed fitting to honour her and the contribution she made to the

hospital in her legacy.” says Foundation Executive Director Leah Walker.

The new bench can be seen along the visitor entrance way to the South Muskoka

Memorial Hospital.

Three remaining benches are available for donors interested in commemorating loved

ones.