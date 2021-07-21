Tiny Township Resident Wins $78,176 With Lotto 6/49

Anastasios Panagopoulos of Tiny has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $78,174.10 in the May 22, 2021 draw. He also won $2 on his ENCORE selection, bringing his total winning to $78,176.10.

Anastasios, a father, says he has played the lottery regularly since moving to Canada from Greece in 2004.

“I went to check my ticket using the Ticker Checker and saw $78,176,” the 47-year-old house painter shared. “I started shaking! I was so excited I brought the clerk to the Ticket Checker!”

Anastasios says he told his girlfriend and she didn’t believe him. “She is so happy,” he smiled.

He plans to put a down payment on a house. “I feel blessed!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Bingham’s Variety on Tiny Beaches Road in Tiny.