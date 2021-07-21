Local Realtor Steps Up To Support Children’s Foundation Of Muskoka

Local realtor and businessman Dave Smith recently made good on his commitment to donate a portion of his commission to the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka. The property recently sold was one owned by Foundation President, Cheryl Cooper, and Smith wanted to use the sale to highlight how important it is right now to support our local charities. Smith himself, who is also a Director of the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, sees and understands first-hand the annual needs of these charities, which are incredibly important and vital to the Muskoka community, but have struggled to raise funds, given the restrictions of the Covid environment.

The past year and a half has impacted families and businesses in many different ways. Some sectors of the economy have suffered, while others have thrived. As a result, Smith would like to call upon his colleagues in the real estate and construction sectors, and the many seasonal residents that have now made Muskoka their new home, and encourage them all to give generously to their community. With mental health and food insecurity issues on the rise, and the fall-out from Covid lockdowns, Cooper says the requests for assistance from the Foundation are significant.

“For so long a time now, our kids have been unable to participate in team sports, enjoy music or dance lessons, or even to see their friends. It is, therefore, the Foundation’s hope to meet their recreational, educational and emotional needs once again by purchasing bikes, beds or new clothes for them; enabling them to go horseback riding or play soccer; or to give them a wonderful, life-altering experience at a camp. Anything to return the smiles to their faces.”

Smith’s challenge is on!