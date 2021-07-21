Today Is Tim Hortons Camp Day!

With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, participants are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Here are ways Tim Hortons guests can participate in Camp Day today:





Place an order for hot or iced coffee at a Tim Hortons restaurant, or through the Tim Hortons app for pickup or delivery





Proceeds from the sales of a Tim Hortons Take 12 — which includes 12 small coffees along with cups, dairy and sweeteners — are also being donated to the Foundation





Purchase a Camp Day bracelet for $2 in one of four vibrant colours, with 100 per cent of net proceeds going to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps





Round up your order to the nearest dollar in restaurant, or in the Tim Hortons app, with 100 per cent of the balance going to support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps





Make a one-time or monthly donation any time at timscamps.com or through the mobile app

“Caring for and supporting the communities we serve is at the heart of Tim Hortons and it’s so inspiring to see how the 1,500 restaurant owners across Canada and their team members proudly support Camp Day each year. Please join us today and buy a coffee to help us make it the most impactful Camp Day yet!” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

The concept behind Camp Day originated as a grassroots fundraiser launched by Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada, who pledged to set aside a day when all coffee sales would support youth in their communities. The fundraiser got the name “Camp Day Canada” in 1991 and went national with support from restaurant owners across the country.

“As a Tim Hortons restaurant owner, and part of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps team, I’m so proud of the impact of Camp Day and being able to contribute to so many young people having their potential fully realized,” says Graham Oliver, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

“These inspiring young people from across the country, from all backgrounds, represent the future of Canada and it’s incredible how the simple act of buying a coffee can make such a difference.”