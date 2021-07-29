Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners Raise $12.4M On Camp Day

This year marked the 30th anniversary of Camp Day, which has now raised a total of approximately $225 million in its history in support of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps





On Camp Day, 100 per cent of proceeds from sales of hot coffee and iced coffee across Canada and the United States were donated by Tim Hortons restaurant owners to help send local youth from disadvantaged circumstances to a multi-year educational program at one of seven Tims CampsWith the support of 1,500 Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests from coast to coast to coast, this year’s annual Camp Day campaign raised approximately $12.4 million, topping last year’s total of nearly $11 million.

This year was the 30th anniversary of Camp Day, which has now raised about $225 million and has helped support more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 through a multi-year camp and current eCamp-based program. With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, participants are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

“Camp Day has grown to become one of the most important days of the year for all of us at Tim Hortons and we are so grateful that Canadians turned out in huge numbers to support the 30th anniversary of this life-changing campaign,” said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

“We can’t thank Canadians and Tim Hortons restaurant owners enough for what they’ve accomplished, raising $12.4 million in a single day, which will help inspire and empower thousands more deserving kids through a multi-year experience with Tims Camps.”

There are seven Tims Camps across North America that run year-round summer and school programs. Last summer, realizing that the youth who participate in their Tims Camps programs would be disproportionately affected by the isolation brought on by the pandemic, the Foundation launched Tims eCamp, an innovative camp-inspired digital experience designed to support participants virtually. Back again this year is a new and improved version of Tims eCamp, offering participants a supportive and engaging environment with all the resources they need to participate digitally from home.

“Even though many of our loyal guests are still experiencing disrupted day-to-day routines, it was incredible how many familiar faces turned out to our restaurants to support Camp Day, just as they’ve done year after year,” said Graham Oliver, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and a Tim Hortons restaurant owner. “It’s really gratifying that Canadians share our passion for the incredible work that Tim Hortons Foundation Camps does. Tims Camps open doors for achievers, trailblazers, leaders, and doers and enable young people to become their best, most empowered selves.”