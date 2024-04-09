Tiny Township Resident Celebrates $150,000 Win With The Bigger Spin

Thomas Amero of Tiny Township is still in disbelief after winning $150,000 with THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game.

Thomas, 67, who usually plays the lottery a couple times a week, says his favourite lottery games are LOTTO MAX and the BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game. “It was just a regular day when I bought my ticket and won a SPIN,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

Thomas says when the wheel landed on the $150,000 prize amount, he jumped. “I was shocked and beyond thrilled!”

“I told my wife and close friends the news about my win. They’re all happy for me,” he smiled.

He plans to use his winnings for home renovations and will save the rest.

THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game is an exciting $10 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on THE BIGGER SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game has three fun ways to win:

SCRATCH – To win an instant cash prize of $10 to $150,000 or a SPIN prize. WATCH – If the prize won is SPIN, visit any OLG retail location to validate the ticket and watch the animated wheel spin on the lottery terminal screen. Every “SPIN” is a guaranteed win! SPIN prizes range from $20 to $150,000 or a BIGGER SPIN. SPIN – If the animated wheel stops on “BIGGER SPIN,” the prize won is an actual spin on THE BIGGER SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre for a guaranteed prize of $500,000 to $1 million!

The winning ticket was purchased at T’s Market on Rue Lafontaine Road in Tiny.

