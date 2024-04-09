Bracebridge Resident Charged With Impaired Driving In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP arrested and charged a driver after a vehicle struck another vehicle at a Seatbelt Enforcement check on the Easter Long Weekend.

On March 31, 2024, at approximately 4:55p.m., a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 60 to Highway 11 Southbound. Officers were in the area ensuring occupants of vehicles were properly wearing their seatbelts when the collision occurred.

As a result of the investigation, Ian Watson, 34 years of age, from the Town of Bracebridge was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – BAC (80 plus)

· Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

· Drive vehicle with liquor readily available

· Drive vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 21, 2024.

