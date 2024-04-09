Experience The Magic: “It’s A Wonderful Village – The Story Behind Santa’s Summer Home” Premieres In Exclusive Documentary Event

Bracebridge residents and visitors are invited to journey back in time and discover the incredible history of Santa’s Village in a highly anticipated documentary premiere at the Norwood Theatre on April 20th at 2pm.

The long-awaited documentary promises an immersive exploration of the origins and cultural significance of this beloved landmark. From its humble origins to its evolution into a nostalgic icon, the 45 minute film promises to captivate audiences with its enchanting narrative.

“This documentary offers a rare glimpse into the rich history and enduring charm of Santa’s Village,” says Sara Dunkley, President of the theme park. “It stands as a heartfelt tribute to our community’s spirit and the cherished memories woven through generations of families.”

Viewers can catch a sneak peek of the documentary in the official trailer, available at https://youtu.be/TVebltraecU.

Please note that due to the historical, adult-oriented nature of the documentary, it is recommended for ages 13 and above.

Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-a-wonderful-village-the-story-behind-santas-summer-home-tickets-872868391857 and all proceeds will be donated to the Manna Foodbank of Bracebridge.