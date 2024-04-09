Parker Graye Named SiriusXM Top Of The Country Semi-Finalist

Country music singer-songwriter Parker Graye has been named a SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalist.

Graye is now vying for a finalist spot in the competition.

“The SiriusXM Canada Top of the Country program has been an incredible opportunity to grow my fan base,” said Graye. “Having this level of recognition and exposure from an organization like this is truly so helpful as an independent artist. Making it into the Top 3 Finalists would be so great for my career.”

Whether it’s heartbreak, introspection or love for a good sad country song, Parker Graye’s music takes listeners to the depths of their own emotions.

The Orillia native’s breakout smash single “Good At Gettin’ Gone” reached #39 on Canadian country radio, earning Parker her first Top 40.

Adding to a year of big firsts, Graye landed her first festival slot, performing at Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Summer 2023, and surpassed five million catalogue streams across platforms.

Sirius XM, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association, is looking for the next big name in country music.

The winner will receive $25,000, have the mentorship opportunity of a lifetime, and have the chance to perform in front of some of the best crowds including CCMA’s Country Music Week in Edmonton.

Voting is open online from April 2-9.