Tiny Township Man Charged With Impaired After A Collision

Caledon OPP investigated two motor vehicle collisions leading to drivers being charged with impaired driving.

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 1:30 a.m., police responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Old School Road and Mississauga Road in the Town of Caledon.

During the course of the investigation the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Matthew Quesnelle, 20 years old, from Tiny Township, has been charged with:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs

On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 8 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle collision on the Caledon/King Townline south of Castlederg Side Road in Caledon.

During the course of the investigation the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Edgar Cahuec, 32 years old, from Brampton, has been charged with:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

Operation of a Motor Vehicle – Over 80mgs

Both accused received a 90 day driver’s license suspension and vehicle impoundments for 7 days.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in February 2022.