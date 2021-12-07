Muskoka Lakes Named Top Ice Fishing Destination In Canada By FishingBooker

With less than a month to go until winter officially starts, it’s a good time to talk about one of the season’s most popular pastimes – ice fishing! FishingBooker, an online platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, has selected the top Ice Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2022, and Muskoka Lakes topped the list.

With more than 1,600 lakes, Muskoka just goes to show that there are places with both quality and quantity going for them. Ice fishing enthusiasts from all over the country head on down year after year to drill some holes and catch some fish. All of that just a two-hour drive away from Toronto! Sitting in a cozy fishing hut and talking with your family while you drink hot cocoa and wait for a fish to bite is a relaxing experience like no other.

Fittingly, one of the largest lakes in the area is Lake Muskoka. An excellent Walleye fishery, you can also find Lake Trout, Whitefish, and Pike lurking under the ice. Their size is nothing to scoff at, either. For example, your average Lake Trout isn’t that big, but every year you hear that someone landed a 25-pounder on the lake.

If you want to make a trip out of it, there are several local businesses that offer ice fishing packages that include ice huts as well as accommodation for spending the night. A good number of these lakes freeze quickly in December, so you can head on the ice right after New Year’s Eve.

FishingBooker’s full list of top Ice Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2022: