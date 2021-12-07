Fatal Collision On Hwy. 69 Monday Night

The West Parry Sound OPP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision involving a single vehicle on Highway 69 at the Key River, approximately 75 kilometers north of Parry Sound.

The collision occurred at 8:35 p.m. December 6, 2021.

A vehicle driving northbound left the roadway and rolled over.

Three occupants were involved. Two sustained fatal injuries and one was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

Highway 69 is now opened.

More details will be released as they become available.