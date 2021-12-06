Georgian Alumni Pay It Forward On Giving Tuesday

As a part of the global Giving Tuesday initiative on Nov. 30, Georgian College launched a one-day digital appeal through the Grizzlies Give Back program, asking alumni to support student success initiatives. This included Georgian’s Frontline Support: Health-care Heroes Closer to Home campaign, which is focused on raising funds for new equipment and learning environment enhancements tied to the new Honours Bachelor of Science – Nursing degree that begins at the Barrie and Owen Sound campuses in September 2022.

In just 12 hours, more than $20,000 was raised against a one-day goal of $10,000. Johnson Insurance, Georgian College Alumni Association’s preferred home and automobile insurance provider, provided matching dollars as part of the campaign.

“Today, we are so grateful to our alumni who stepped up and answered the call for help to support our students and the education of our nurses,” said Jamie Campbell, Manager, Alumni Engagement, Annual and Legacy Giving. “We are so proud of our graduates who made the choice to pay the opportunity of an education forward to a generation of students who are coming behind them.”

Through the Frontline Support campaign, Georgian and a team of volunteers are rallying to raise more than $3 million in new support to educate and train the nurses of tomorrow. Gifts will help prepare and educate talented, caring nurses for the future – a diverse nursing workforce, homegrown to respond to the unique needs of patients in our communities. It will also help ensure a talented workforce for our hospitals, long-term care homes and local health-care agencies. The community is invited to learn more about the college’s new Frontline Support: Health-care Heroes Closer to Home campaign by visiting GCHeroes.ca/front-line-support.