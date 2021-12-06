Miller Reminds Everyone To Shop Local This Christmas

This week in the Ontario Legislature, Norman Miller, MPP Parry Sound-Muskoka, encouraged residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka and all Ontarians to shop local this holiday season.

From Norman Miller: “I rise today to remind everyone that “Local Is the New Black.” I have to admit that when my staff first suggested that slogan, I asked them what they were talking about. Of course, it means that local is the new fashion, the new trend. As we do our Christmas shopping, I hope this is a trend we will all follow, whether buying gifts, food or a treat for ourselves.

I encourage residents of Parry Sound–Muskoka to support the many businesses that make and sell local products. I can’t list them all, but one example is Middle River Farm in McKellar, where Katy and Cameron Ward carry not only their own locally grown products, but they also carry other local food products and gifts.

I also want to recognize our local chambers of commerce and BIAs that are promoting local shopping. For example, last weekend the Downtown Huntsville BIA hosted Santa and other special guests at its inaugural Muskoka Market: Huntsville Holiday Edition. This event brought families back to the main street businesses after a long summer of construction.

And it isn’t just about local products; for those people who are hard to buy for, consider a local experience. This could be dinner at a local restaurant or tickets to a local attraction, or taking advantage of the staycation tax credit and treating someone to a weekend retreat at a resort here in Ontario.

Check your list and check it twice. I’m sure we can all find local gifts that will put a smile on the faces of our loved ones this Christmas.

Give a gift to your community. Shop local.”