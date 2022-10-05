Tims NHL Trading Cards Are Back

The puck is about to drop for the 2022-23 NHL® season and Tim Hortons is ready to get back in the action with a new set of Tims NHL® Trading Cards. Guests can get a pack of cards for $1 with a purchase of any qualifying beverage, or for $1.99 without a beverage*.

Highlights of this year’s Tims NHL® Trading Cards collection include:

Guests have the chance to find one of 87 signed Sidney Crosby cards, one of 100 Nathan MacKinnon signed cards, and one of 100 signed Dawson Mercer cards featuring him as a Timbits Hockey player.

cards, one of 100 Nathan MacKinnon signed cards, and one of 100 signed cards featuring him as a Timbits Hockey player. New for this year are 3D Flow of Time inserts, which show players morphing from their rookie season into a present-day action shot. Sidney Crosby , Auston Matthews , Nathan MacKinnon , Carey Price and Patrice Bergeron are among the 18 stars with Flow of Time cards.

, , , and are among the 18 stars with Flow of Time cards. Collect To Win is back with more prizes than ever before including a VIP experience to watch an NHL® game and meet Sidney Crosby , plus an EA Sports NHL 2023 Xbox prize package.

“Hockey is a key part of the Tim Hortons DNA and we’re thrilled to be getting fans excited for the start of another NHL® season with our Tims NHL® Trading Cards,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

“Whether you’re on the hunt for your favourite players or have a goal to collect them all, our set this year includes some timeless and unique card designs you’ll want to add to your collection.”

Back by popular demand are Hockey Card Trade Nights at select Tims restaurants on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, offering a chance for hockey fans to come together over their passion for the game and trade cards. A signed and framed Sidney Crosby poster and other prizes are available to win at the events, to learn if your local Tims is hosting a Hockey Card Trade Night visit https://www.timhortons.ca/collect-to-win?lang=en&locale-selected=1®ion=CA

Tims NHL Trading Cards can be purchased at participating Tim Hortons restaurants while supplies last.