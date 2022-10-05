Male Charged With Attempt Murder After Incident On South Lancelot Road

On September 19, 2022, at 2:20 p.m. Huntsville OPP responded to reports of a dispute between a male and female in which a gun shot was reportedly heard. It was reported that there was damage to a vehicle as a result of the gun shot. The dispute was reported to have occurred at a property located on South Lancelot Road.

Huntsville OPP have charged a second person in connection with this dispute. On October 4, 2022, the accused male, 53 years of age, from Hamilton, was arrested in relation to this investigation and has been charged with the following:

– Attempt murder

– Point firearm contrary

– Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Discharge firearm with intent

The police are not releasing the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused is being held in custody and scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka in October.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocroimestoppers.ca Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.