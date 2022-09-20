OPP Provide Details To Incident On South Lancelot Road

On September 19, 2022, at 2:20 p.m. Huntsville OPP responded to reports of a dispute between a male and female in which a gun shot was reportedly heard. It was reported that there was damage to a vehicle as a result of the gun shot.

On Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening hours a heavy police presence was on location at South Lancelot Road. The OPP resources were local Huntsville detachment officers, Huntsville Detachment Crime Unit, Central Region OPP Caine, Central Region OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Aviation (Helicopter) and OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit.

Roads were closed in the area and school buses were forced to take a different route. Many residents were waiting on nearby roads for for several hours to be allowed back home.

As a result of the dispute one person suffered minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital and was subsequently released from hospital. Police did not say if it was the male or female that was injured.

Huntsville OPP say they do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to public safety.

The investigation into this is ongoing and police are currently on scene. At this point a 42-year-old person has been charged with possession of a schedule one substance.

The person is being held in custody and scheduled to appear on September 20, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The suspect and victim identity will be withheld in effort to protect the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

