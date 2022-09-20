Little Caesars Kicks Off Customer Appreciation Days

Customer Appreciation Days take place September 20-22 to show appreciation to customers the chain has been serving since 1969

Just in time for National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Little Caesars, the home of Canada’s HOT-N-READY pizza, is introducing a BOGO free pizza offer* during its Customer Appreciation Days between September 20-22.

“Through our Customer Appreciation Days we want to share our gratitude to the wonderful customers we’ve been serving here in Canada since 1969,” says Toni Ronayne, Managing Director for Little Caesar of Canada. “We’re honoured to be part of our customers’ birthday parties, Friday movie nights, Tuesday race-to-baseball nights, Wednesday lunches and everything in between for more than five decades.”

To show appreciation, Little Caesars is offering customers a free medium Classic Cheese or Classic Pepperoni Pizza with the purchase of a new medium or large Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza. The new Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza features classic house made Little Caesars pizza sauce, edge-to-edge fresh (never frozen) Canadian mozzarella cheese, and a combination of classic and Cup-N-Crisp Pepperoni.

“We know Canadians have strong opinions about pepperoni,” continues Ronayne, and may prefer smaller, crispy-edged cups like our Cup-N-Crisp Pepperoni or larger, perfectly round and flat discs like our Classic Pepperoni. Many people are staunchly set on Team Cup-N-Crisp or Team Classic when it comes to the Great Pepperoni Debate and at Little Caesars, we want to hear all about it. To help our customers make an informed decision, they can take advantage of our BOGO free pizza offer so they can try both kinds of pepperoni for themselves and share their opinions.”

Canadians are encouraged to take to social media and make their Cup-N-Crisp vs Classic Pepperoni preferences known using the hashtag #TeamCupNCrisp or #TeamClassic. With the Great Pepperoni Pizza Debate, everyone’s a winner and no matter which side Canadians are on, they can find their favourite pepperoni at Little Caesars locations from coast to coast.

The BOGO free pizza offer is valid September 20-22 in-store only at participating restaurants in Canada and is not available online or for delivery. Customers can choose a free medium Classic Cheese or Classic Pepperoni Pizza with the purchase of a medium or large Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza, while supplies last.

Introduced to Canada in 1969, Little Caesars has been serving up value for more than 50 years through high-quality pizza at an all-day, everyday value. The Fanceroni Pepperoni Pizza is available nationally until October 31, 2022, starting at $11.99 (+ tax). Delivery fees apply for all online orders.