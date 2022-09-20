Drive Muskoka Annual Tent Sale Raises $30,000 For Huntsville Hospital

Since 2015 the annual Drive Muskoka Tent Event continues to raise much needed funds for Huntsville Hospital. This year, they have successfully raised a record $30,000 to support lifesaving equipment at Huntsville Hospital. For the past eight years, every August, $100 from each vehicle sold is donated to the buyer’s choice of hospital between Huntsville Hospital Foundation, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation and West Parry Sound Health Centre. This year, they doubled that and donated $200 from each sale. What an amazing and unique way to support all three hospitals in our area! This wonderful community fundraising event has raised over $115,000 for Huntsville Hospital since it first started in 2015.

Owner, Jason Armstrong told The Foundation “The Team at Drive Muskoka is extremely proud to continue to host our annual Hospital Fundraiser event. Supporting our local hospitals is an important initiative, and we are so pleased that with the support of the community, we were able to donate our largest amount yet.”

There were so many happy customers who drove away with new vehicles and felt good about supporting their local hospital at the same time. Peter Morrison, Senior Sales Associate at Huntsville Honda explained “I am personally very proud to work for a company dedicated to helping our community in many ways. August is all about supporting our local hospitals with our annual Drive For Your Hospital Tent Sales Event.”

Katherine Craine, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Foundation explained, “We are so blown away by this year’s Tent Event results! It’s so magnificent that Jason Armstrong and his team at all three dealerships are so loyal and dedicated to Huntsville hospital. There’s nothing like a new car and there’s nothing like the feeling of giving back! The funds raised will assist our hospital in purchasing new diagnostic equipment that we have committed to funding over the next three years in our Focus on Imaging campaign. On behalf of our community, our board, hospital staff and physicians THANK YOU!”

Huntsville Hospital Foundation is a fundraising organization dedicated to improving healthcare services for residents of Muskoka and East Parry Sound. A registered charity since 1984, its mandate is to provide ongoing capital and education resources for Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. This will ensure our hospital and medical professionals have the technology and equipment they require to provide exceptional care. Find out more about the Foundation by visiting www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca