Huntsville OPP Report No Impaired Drivers Last Week

The Huntsville OPP responded to 271 calls for service from Monday September 12, 2022, to Sunday September 18, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement:

Fifty-three investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Six, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Domestic Violence:

Detachment members investigated seven domestic disputes the past week. Charges have been laid by Huntsville OPP in two of the seven investigations.

One accused has been charged with assault.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 18, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

One accused has been charged with sexual assault.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on November 1, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The accused and victim identities are being withheld in effort to protect the victim’s identity.

Motor Vehicle Collisions:

Nine, motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions i.e.: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Reporting information to Police:

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.