Southern Georgian Bay OPP Charge Two Drivers With Stunt Driving

Two male drivers from out of the area lost their driving privileges in two separate speeding incidents investigated over the weekend by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

An officer on patrol at 10:22 p.m. September 17, 2022 obtained the speed of a northbound vehicle at 137 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland. As a result, a 22 year old Thornhill driver was summoned to Provincial Court, drivers licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was towed & impounded for 14 days.

On September 17, 2022 at 2:04 a.m. the same OPP officer obtained the speed of a north bound vehicle at 173 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 93, Midland after the vehicle passed through Wyebridge visibly speeding. The 18 year old Barrie driver was served a summons for Provincial Court, drivers licence suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was towed & impounded for 14 days.

Both drivers face licencing and vehicle consequences provided by the Ministry of Transportation, see the following link – https://www.ontario.ca/page/speeding-and-aggressive-driving

Also over the course of the weekend, OPP officers on patrol responded to 166 calls for service from the public along with investigating nine vehicle collisions, conducted R.I.D.E. checks and provided the following traffic enforcement on detachment patrolled roadways.

Officers charged eleven motorists and warned ten more for speeding offences, six drivers were charged for other Highway Traffic Act offences and three persons were charged with Liquor Licence Control Act violations