Bracebridge OPP Responded To Three Impaired Drivers On Monday

Bracebridge OPP officers were busy yesterday, September 19, 2022 investigating motor vehicle collisions ultimately charging three drivers with Impaired Driving.

At 9:50 a.m. a member of the public reported that a vehicle had left the roadway on Doherty Road in Muskoka Lakes Township and crashed into a deep ditch. Officers attended and after speaking with the driver, who was not injured, entered into an impaired driving investigation. The driver, 21-year-old Thomas Smith of Bracebridge, ON, has been charged with the following offences:

Impaired Operation by Drug

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Opioid

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X 2

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was a Prohibited Weapon X 2

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 1, 2022 to answer to his charges.

At 1:20 p.m. officers responded to another single motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 Northbound near Hastings Drive in Gravenhurst after receiving reports of a vehicle that had struck a pole and ended up in the ditch. Officers responded and after an investigation into the cause of the crash, arrested and charged 58 year-old Deborah Wilding of Muskoka Lakes Township, ON with Operation While Impaired by Drug. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 11, 2022 to answer to her charge. No injuries were sustained by the driver.

At 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to another single vehicle collision on Waters Road in Gravenhurst, ON regarding a pickup truck that crashed into the ditch. Officers arrived and after an investigation, arrested and charged 67 year-old Douglas Condy of Gravenhurst, ON with Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving While Under Suspension HTA.

The male was uninjured and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on September 20, 2022.