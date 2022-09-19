Canadian Pacific Recognizes Rail Safety Week September 19-25, 2022

Canadian Pacific (CP) and Canadian Pacific Police Service (CPPS) proudly support Rail Safety Week, which begins today in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to increase awareness about staying safe around railway crossings and tracks. Again this year, CP and CPPS will join Operation Lifesaver Canada (OL) and Operation Lifesaver U.S. (OLI) as they lead the way to bring train-related injuries and fatalities to zero.

During Rail Safety Week, CPPS officers will be in communities across CP’s network patrolling railway property and conducting rail safety presentations to educate the public on the dangers of unsafe behaviour around trains and tracks.

“It’s important to support and recognize Rail Safety Week because one person seriously injured or killed is one too many,” said Al Sauve, Chief of CP Police Service. “CP Police will participate in different activities across CP’s network to help educate the public on rail safety in an effort to stop these preventable incidents. We want everyone to always go home safe.”

Every year, approximately 2,100 North Americans are seriously hurt or killed because of unsafe behaviour around railway tracks and trains.

“Our goal for Rail Safety Week is to remind Canadians that making an unsafe decision around tracks and trains — whether it’s to train-hop, ignore railway signs and signals or to send a text while driving — can tear lives apart: yours, those of your loved ones and members of your community,” said Sarah Mayes, National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada. “We’re calling on everyone to do their part to #STOPTrackTragedies.”

CP will also support OL and OLI initiatives throughout the week by participating in Operation Clear Track in Canada and the U.S., promoting #STOPTrackTragedies and supporting the unveiling of rail safety decals that say “Look. Listen. Live.” at 19 railway crossings across CP’s network in Canada.

“Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) continues to be thankful for CP’s active engagement in Rail Safety Week. Joining our counterparts in Canada and Mexico, partnerships are instrumental in sharing the rail safety message. Together, we can stop track tragedies,” said Executive Director Rachel Maleh of Operation Lifesaver, Inc.

Last week, Operation Lifesaver launched two new Thomas & Friends™ books published in partnership with Mattel Canada, CP and Metrolinx to help reach young Canadians with the rail safety message.

“Teaching children about rail safety from an early age forms their behaviours for the future,” said Sauve. “Thomas & Friends™ is an age-appropriate and easy-to-understand introduction to rail safety that we hope will positively influence children. CP is proud to be a part of this initiative with Operation Lifesaver and help share the message of rail safety.”