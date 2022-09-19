Electors Will Receive Their Voter Information Letters In October

The Township of Lake of Bays would like Lake of Bays electors to know that they can expect their Voter Information letter to arrive by mail in October. The Voter Information letters will direct them to a designated website or telephone number to cast their vote during the 2022 Municipal Election. Eligible electors will be able to vote using a telephone, computer, cell phone, tablet or laptop.

Carrie Sykes, Director of Corporate Services says “This is an accessible, environmentally friendly, and convenient method of voting, providing electors with the flexibility of voting from anywhere.”

Ballots can be cast starting 10:00 AM October 17th, until 8:00 PM October 24, 2022. If voters in Lake of Bays require assistance, an Election Help Centre will be set up at the Municipal Office at 1012 Dwight Beach Rd in Dwight during the voting period and will have voting equipment and internet access available at kiosk stations.

If a Lake of Bays elector has not received their Voter Information letter by October 14th, they can contact the Township at vote@lakeofbays.on.ca

For more information about voting in the upcoming election, a list of the candidates who are running, or to check if you are on the voters’ list visit www.lakeofbays.on.ca/vote