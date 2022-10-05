Spruce Glen PS Terry Fox Fundraiser Surpasses 2022 Goal And Reaches $100K Over 20 Years

On September 23, Spruce Glen Public School (SGPS) students and staff took part in the annual Terry Fox School Run. The school set out with a fundraising goal of $5,000, which they quickly surpassed, reaching a total of $8,234.35!

Fundraising efforts took place throughout September, with a weekly game of Toonies for Terry at the school’s morning assemblies, which involved students playing heads or tails for a toonie a game. On September 22, the school hosted a Meet the Staff Night/Terry Fox Fundraiser, where families purchased BBQ foods and took part in fun-filled games and activities. Lastly, students took part in individual fundraising efforts.

SGPS Grade 4 student, Eva Johnston, played an important role in this year’s efforts by sharing her journey with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“We are so proud of our students and their fundraising efforts,” said SGPS Grade 7/8 teacher and Terry Fox event lead, Kristen Higgs. “Eva was truly an inspiration for our students and staff this year. Her incredible cancer story made this REAL for our students.”

This year’s fundraising efforts pushed the school’s 20-year fundraising total to over $100,000!

Congratulations, SGPS school community!