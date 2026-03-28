Timbits Turn 50: Tim Hortons Celebrates With Limited-Edition 50-Pack Box

Let’s wish a big happy birthday to Canada’s beloved Timbits!

Tim Hortons is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the launch of Timbits back in 1976 with a special limited-edition 50-pack Timbits box that will start rolling out to restaurants across Canada in the days ahead.

“Fifty years ago, a little bite-sized donut started something much bigger than anyone could have imagined. From being passed around the car during a road trip, to being shared in the stands at the hockey rink, or on the field after a fun soccer game, Timbits became a treat that Canadians enjoyed together during special moments with family and friends,” said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

“Having Timbits at the heart of special moments is something we’re incredibly proud of and we look forward to carrying forward the tradition for the next 50 years.”

While Timbits have been around for half a century, they continue to be incredibly popular – in fact, more Timbits were sold across Canada in 2025 compared to any other year on record! The most popular classic Timbits flavour in Canada last year – and for several years running – was the Chocolate Glazed.

Over the course of 2025, Tims released two new flavours of Filled Timbits: Blueberry Cheesecake and Crème Brulée. Stay tuned for exciting news about more new Timbits flavours coming to a Tims near you later this year!