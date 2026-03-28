Individual Fined For Allowing Dogs To Run At Large In Areas Inhabited By White-Tailed Deer

An individual from Southern Ontario has been fined $1,500 for allowing his dogs to run at large in areas inhabited by white-tailed deer, which can cause distress to the deer and decrease their survival during the winter months:

Shawn Brennan of Buckhorn pleaded guilty to allowing his dogs to run at large during the closed hunting season in an area usually inhabited by white-tailed deer. Brennan also pleaded guilty to allowing his dogs to run at large in the same area during the open archery hunting season for white-tailed deer, when hunting with dogs is unlawful. He was fined a total of $1,500.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that an investigation by conservation officers in response to multiple complaints from the public determined that Brennan permitted his dogs to run at large in a rural area within the Municipality of Trent Lakes on multiple occasions between October 2024 and February 2025. Brennan had previously been convicted of similar offences involving his dogs running at large in April 2018.

It is unlawful to allow a dog to run at large on any Crown or private lands inhabited by big game species during closed hunting seasons, and it is especially important to prevent dogs from running at large in critical wintering habitats that white-tailed deer rely on for survival. Dogs permitted to run at large in these areas can harass and chase deer and other big game, potentially causing injury or death due to exhaustion.

Keeping dogs under control when out on Crown or private lands not only protects wildlife populations but helps keep pets safe from other hazards they may encounter in the area.

Justice of the Peace Jennifer A. Mumby heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Peterborough, on December 11, 2025.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/MNRTips.